Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on pre-draft visit with Jets in 2017: 'I definitely thought there was interest there'

Back in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, nine teams passed on Patrick Mahomes before the Chiefs traded all the way up from the 25th spot to grab their new franchise quarterback.

One of those teams that passed on the now-Super Bowl and league MVP was the Jets, who took Jamal Adams sixth overall, four spots ahead of Mahomes.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jets, Mahomes confirmed that he did meet with the Jets as one of his pre-draft visits, and he believed there was definite interest in being drafted by New York.



“I thought there was interest there,” Mahomes said. “Whenever you get on those visits, you know that they’re pretty interested in doing their due diligence.

“I mean, I definitely thought there was interest there, but at the time they drafted a great player in Jamal Adams, and you can’t really argue with that one.”



The Jets went into the 2017 season with Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty, and Josh McCown as their quarterbacks, with the veteran McCown ultimately winning the Week 1 job.

McCown started 13 games for the Jets that season with a 5-8 record, throwing for 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 2,926 yards. Hackenberg, a second-round pick in 2016, never took a snap in a regular season game for the Jets and is now out of the league, while Petty played 10 games with Gang Green before his tenure ended.

Mahomes, of course, sat behind Alex Smith in 2017 before taking over the reins as the Chiefs’ starting QB in 2018, throwing for a whopping 50 touchdown passes and winning league MVP. The next year, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title since 1969, winning MVP honors in the win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets weren’t the only team to pass on Mahomes coming out of Texas Tech, but it’s interesting to think about what could have been if he’d called New York home.