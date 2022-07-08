Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes can pass these 7 NFL greats in career TD passes in 2022
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has started his career off on a rocket ship in terms of pace and production.
As first pointed out by CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, through his first four seasons as a starter, Mahomes has averaged 38 touchdown passes per season. He has totaled 151 touchdown passes in those four seasons, which is already good for 92nd all-time in NFL history. If Mahomes were to keep his current pace and throw for 38 touchdown passes in 2022, he’d finished the season 59th all-time. He’d also pass some NFL greats at the quarterback position on the touchdown pass leaderboards.
Here’s a quick look at seven of those greats and how many touchdowns it will take for Mahomes to pass them on the leaderboards in 2022:
Bart Starr: 152
Touchdowns needed by Mahomes to pass them: 2
Roger Staubach: 153
Touchdowns needed by Mahomes: 3
Joe Theismann: 160
Touchdowns needed by Mahomes: 10
Troy Aikman: 165
Touchdowns needed by Mahomes: 15
Joe Namath: 173
Touchdowns needed by Mahomes: 23
Steve McNair & Otto Graham: 174
Touchdowns needed by Mahomes: 24
Other QBs that Mahomes should pass this year:
Trent Green
Ron Jaworski
Rich Gannon
Jeff George
Jake Plummer
Jeff Garcia
Daryle Lamonica
