Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes can pass these 7 NFL greats in career TD passes in 2022

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has started his career off on a rocket ship in terms of pace and production.

As first pointed out by CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, through his first four seasons as a starter, Mahomes has averaged 38 touchdown passes per season. He has totaled 151 touchdown passes in those four seasons, which is already good for 92nd all-time in NFL history. If Mahomes were to keep his current pace and throw for 38 touchdown passes in 2022, he’d finished the season 59th all-time. He’d also pass some NFL greats at the quarterback position on the touchdown pass leaderboards.

Here’s a quick look at seven of those greats and how many touchdowns it will take for Mahomes to pass them on the leaderboards in 2022:

Bart Starr: 152

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdowns needed by Mahomes to pass them: 2

Roger Staubach: 153

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdowns needed by Mahomes: 3

Joe Theismann: 160

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdowns needed by Mahomes: 10

Troy Aikman: 165

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdowns needed by Mahomes: 15

Joe Namath: 173

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdowns needed by Mahomes: 23

Steve McNair & Otto Graham: 174

Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdowns needed by Mahomes: 24

Other QBs that Mahomes should pass this year:

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Trent Green

Ron Jaworski

Rich Gannon

Jeff George

Jake Plummer

Jeff Garcia

Daryle Lamonica

1

1