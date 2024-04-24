Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is impressed with the wide receivers in this year’s draft

Quarterbacks are likely to be taken with the top three picks in the NFL Draft, but fans can also expect a number of wide receivers to be taken in the first round, too.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell believes seven wide receivers could be selectedjust on Thursday night.

“This is one of the deepest and most talented wide receiver classes of the last decade,” Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema wrote.

And Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network shared this thought: “Early indications were that the 2024 NFL Draft WR class had what the 2023 class lacked, and the 2023 college football season only served to confirm those suspicions. Whatever you need, the 2024 class appears to have it: size, athleticism, versatility, alpha ability, and more.”

Even though the Chiefs signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as a free agent, wide receiver is one of the positions of need for the team heading into the draft.

One Chiefs player loves what he’s seen from this year’s class of receiving prospects: quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m excited about the whole receiving class in general,” Mahomes said last month at the 101 Awards. “There’s a lot of great players. I thought Brett Veach and coach (Andy) Reid did a great job of bringing in Hollywood to bolster that room. We have a lot of young guys competing in there.

“But I know with the draft you never know what’s going to happen. But I think we have the freedom to do whatever we want. We have a lot of great players in a lot of different positions.”

Mahomes said if the Chiefs draft a wide receiver, there’s a good chance he will already know a little something about the player.

“If they want to bring in one of those receivers, they’ll be able to join a room that’s very competitive, and I’m excited for us,” Mahomes said. “It’s a very deep class. I’m not grading the tape or anything like that. But from watching college football as a fan, a lot of those guys can make a lot of plays.”