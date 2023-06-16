Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gives perfect response to comment from Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase
In a way, history repeated itself on Thursday night.
During the 1996 NHL playoffs, Chicago Blackhawks forward Jeremy Roenick took a shot at Colorado Avalanche goalie Patrick Roy.
“I can’t hear what Jeremy says,” Roy told reporters, “because I’ve got my two Stanley Cup rings plugging my ears.”
Roenick never won a Stanley Cup Final ring, while Roy would end up with four championships in his career. He lifted the Stanley Cup trophy weeks after crushing Roenick.
Twenty-seven years later, a similar exchange took place, this time in the NFL.
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was asked by reporters earlier this week about his quarterback, Joe Burrow, saying Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was the NFL’s best player.
After Chase said he believes Burrow is the best, reporters asked about Pat.
“Pat who?” Chase said to laughs from the media members.
Burrow's goal? "To be the best in the world."
He believes Pat [Mahomes] is the best QB right now.
Ja'Marr Chase disagrees...."Pat who?!"#Bengals | #Chiefs | @WLWT | @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/bYJadaHJNX
— Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) June 13, 2023
Mahomes undoubtedly heard Chase’s joke. After the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII ring ceremony on Thursday night, Mahomes shared a Twitter photo of his two rings.
“That’s who,” Mahomes wrote with two ring emojis.
That’s Who pic.twitter.com/pIs95yWMTS
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 16, 2023
For those wondering, it’s 198 days until the Chiefs play the Bengals on New Year’s Eve.