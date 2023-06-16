Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gives perfect response to comment from Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase

In a way, history repeated itself on Thursday night.

During the 1996 NHL playoffs, Chicago Blackhawks forward Jeremy Roenick took a shot at Colorado Avalanche goalie Patrick Roy.

“I can’t hear what Jeremy says,” Roy told reporters, “because I’ve got my two Stanley Cup rings plugging my ears.”

Roenick never won a Stanley Cup Final ring, while Roy would end up with four championships in his career. He lifted the Stanley Cup trophy weeks after crushing Roenick.

Twenty-seven years later, a similar exchange took place, this time in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was asked by reporters earlier this week about his quarterback, Joe Burrow, saying Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was the NFL’s best player.

After Chase said he believes Burrow is the best, reporters asked about Pat.

“Pat who?” Chase said to laughs from the media members.

Mahomes undoubtedly heard Chase’s joke. After the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII ring ceremony on Thursday night, Mahomes shared a Twitter photo of his two rings.

“That’s who,” Mahomes wrote with two ring emojis.

For those wondering, it’s 198 days until the Chiefs play the Bengals on New Year’s Eve.