Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ends Patriots QB Tom Brady's 2-year run atop this list

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is no longer the best-selling NFL player based on sales of all officially licensed player-identified merchandise.

Brady's two-year run atop that list has been ended by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was the best-selling player from March through November of 2019.

Here are the top 10 players in official merchandise sales, per the NFL Players' Association.

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

6. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Bears

7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers



















Brady is still in second place, which is pretty remarkable when you consider how long he's been playing. He'll probably stay in the top five next season, too. The only question is which team will Brady be playing for.

Mahomes rising to the top spot is no surprise, though. The Chiefs quarterback is quickly becoming the face of the league, and that status might be cemented if he leads Kansas City to a Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers in two weeks. Mahomes is only 24 years old, he won the league MVP last season and could add the Lombardi Trophy to his résumé soon. He's probably going to be the most popular and best-selling player in pro football for a long, long time.

