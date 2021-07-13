Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes clears up comment on Chargers’ Justin Herbert

Sparks ignited NFL Twitter after Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had some words in regards to Chargers QB Justin Herbert at a celebrity golf tournament this past week.

“Watch out for Justin Herbert next year,” a person in attendance said.

Mahomes responded with a skewed phrase: “I’ll see it when I believe it.”

Days later from when the video went viral, Mahomes finally cleared up what he meant in a conversation with USA Today’s Jori Epstein, adding that he was not only messing with the Chargers fan base, but other supporters among the AFC West.

“Yeah, I think it got taken out of context,” Mahomes said. “I was talking some trash to all those Raiders and Broncos and Chargers fans out there. I have a ton of respect for him as a player.”

Herbert’s glimpse of greatness this past season did not go without being recognized by one who’s already proven himself as one of the best players in this league.

“For him to come out in Year 1 and play at that level is a special thing,” Mahomes said. “Not a lot of guys can do it. And I know I’ll have a lot of tough games against him in the future.”

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year’s abilities were on display as early as his season debut in Week 2, in front of Mahomes, when he took Kansas City to overtime, completing 21 of 33 passes for 302 yards and four total touchdowns.

While a rivalry has been born between Herbert and Mahomes, there’s no bad blood by any means.

“I have a ton of respect for him,” Mahomes said, “as a guy and a player.”