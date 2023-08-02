Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on Chris Jones’ holdout: ‘Hopefully, we get him back in camp as soon as possible.’

The Kansas City Chiefs would not have two Super Bowl victories without Chris Jones’ presence and playmaking ability on the field. Though his contributions to the team have been vital to their success in recent years, Jones is currently in a contract dispute with the Chiefs and has not yet reported to training camp.

There is no timetable for when the negotiations will materialize into a new deal for the 29-year-old defensive tackle, who is still on Kansas City’s books through the 2023 season.

Despite that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has stayed in touch with the star defensive lineman, and told reporters on Wednesday that he hopes that an agreement on an extension for Jones will be finalized before the regular season.

“I talk to Chris [Jones], not necessarily about contract stuff – that’s how I am about all things – I never talk about the contract,” the reigning MVP explained. “I just talk about football and how he is doing. He is working out, he is staying in shape. All that [contract negotiations] will handle itself, and all I can do is be supportive, be a [good] teammate. That’s one of the guys [who has] been a staple of this organization for a long time. Hopefully, we get him back in camp as soon as possible.”

Coming off a season where he collected 15.5 sacks and 37 tackles, Jones is seeking a contract that will make him the second-highest-paid player in the NFL at his position. It has been reported by The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, that the four-time pro bowler is seeking $30 million per season.

