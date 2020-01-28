What Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes believes makes 49ers’ defense so tough

MIAMI, Fla. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is unable to pick just one thing the 49ers' defense does well.

The NFL's top-ranked pass defense offers challenges at every level, Mahomes said Monday during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park.

"They do a great job of rushing the passer," Mahomes said. "They do a great job of just flying to the football. They do a great job of playing their scheme well. I think that whole unit, they play with confidence, and it's going to be a great challenge."

Mahomes was the star attraction when the Chiefs met the media for more than an hour to kick off the week of activities before Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

The 2018 NFL MVP is coming off another strong season. Mahomes averaged 287.9 passing yards per game during the regular season, and threw for 615 total yards in the Chiefs' two playoff games.

Meanwhile, the 49ers had the league's stingiest pass defense, surrendering an average of just 169.2 yards per game. It was the fewest passing yards allowed since the New York Jets allowed 153.7 in 2009.

"With this defense, you understand how cohesive the unit is, as far as the defensive line, the linebackers and the DBs," Mahomes said. "You recognize what they're doing and their DBs will break on routes. For me, it's about recognizing what they're doing as far as coverages and blitzes, and try to make the best decision from there."

