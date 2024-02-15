Callie Lawson-Freeman
Chiefs parade shooting: 1 confirmed dead, 3 detained, 22 gunshot victims per Kansas City police
One person was killed and 22 other people were injured by gunshots in a shooting after the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kansas City Police.
"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," the police posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) at around 2 p.m. local time. "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."
In the second news conference of the day, police chief Stacey Graves provided the update that three people have been detained.
Authorities initially announced one person had died. Another death is being reported by the Kansas City Star. When asked about the news, Graves said she couldn't confirm.
NFL says 'thoughts' are with victims
The NFL issued a statement during the Kansas City Police's news conference, saying the league is "deeply saddened by the senseless shooting." The organization went on to offer its thoughts to the victims and gratitude to first responders.
— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2024
Police chief acknowledges video of fans assisting police
In a video of the chaos from the mass shooting, it appears that fans tackled a fleeing suspect.
During the second news conference of the day, Kansas City police acknowledged the footage and said that they are "working to identify" the alleged suspect and determine whether they are in custody.
Raw video from the incident after the #Chiefs parade and rally.
People tackle a man running away, and then police officers arrive: pic.twitter.com/nEo2YBqREp
— 98.1 KMBZ Kansas City (@KMBZradio) February 14, 2024
Second death reported
A second death is being reported by the Kansas City Star, which said that Lisa Lopez-Galvan died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The Kansas resident was a mother of two and worked as a DJ for local weddings.
11 children hospitalized, nine with gun shot wounds
Kansas City's Children’s Mercy hospital is treating 12 patients from the mass shooting. 11 of them are children, nine of which have gunshot wounds. according to an update shared by Matt Flener of KMBC.
This comes after the police chief and mayor told reporters they didn't believe any of the victims were children.
UH-Truman Medical Center previously announced they were treating eight gunshot victims from Union Station. Two of of those victims were said to in critical condition, while another four patients have non-gunshot injuries.
Statement from Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that all of their players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for in a statement issued via X.
The team is working closely with the police department and the Mayor's office.
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024
Chiefs DE calls for gun reform
Charles Omenihu been in the league since 2019 and played for the San Francisco 49ers for two seasons before joining the Chiefs. He took to social media Wednesday afternoon, asking when American legislators will act on gun violence.
Prayers for those affected at today’s parade. A time of celebration ends in tragedy. When are we going to fix these gun laws ? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough ? It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in America and that’s a FACT.
— Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) February 14, 2024
Police to provide updates via social media, news conference
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves addressed reporters in a news conference at 3:30 p.m. local time. She said that officers would provide more updates via X, formerly Twitter. Another news conference is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., according to a new post from the department.
Other Chiefs personnel are OK
Kansas City's vice president of content and production Robert G. Alberino Jr. provided a positive update regarding his coworkers and called for change.
Thanks for everyone checking in. Chiefs production crew, game day crew cheer team, flag team, mascots and drums all accounted for. Sad state of affairs. Enough of this. #ChiefsParade
— Robert G. Alberino Jr (@Robertalberino) February 14, 2024
Reactions from Chiefs players
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes:
Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024
Offensive tackle Donovan Smith:
Praying for everyone today in Kansas City 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) February 14, 2024
Linebacker Dru Tranquill:
Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.
Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.
— Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024
High school student comforted by Andy Reid
A local high school sophomore spoke to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star about his experience once he heard the shots. After scrambling over a barricade, he was comforted by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who hugged him.
Gabe Wallace, a sophomore at Shawnee Mission East, heard the gunshots and hopped a barricade, scraping head on the concrete. He lost track of his friends.
On what he was thinking? “My friends are dead.”
Said Andy Reid hugged him. “He trying to comfort me.” pic.twitter.com/arcWCm7ytu
— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 14, 2024
Mother and Daughter shaken
A mother and daughter at the parade from another state told Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star what they saw and heard outside Union Station after shots were fired.
Dana Brady and daughter Madison, who flew in from New Hampshire for the parade, on the terrifying experience at Union Station: pic.twitter.com/sGoHH4wuJZ
— Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) February 14, 2024
Media member perspective
NFL Network correspondent James Palmer was at the parade and also posted video of what he saw. (Warning: This video contains NSFW language.)
We were told to get under the stage after the parade. Law enforcement everywhere. pic.twitter.com/OQMOxcYekU
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2024
Fallen barricades, officers racing to assist
A video recorded by Jacob Meikel, sports director for News-Press NOW in St. Joseph, Missouri showed general chaos as police ran through and some attempted to help fans out of the area.
Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5
— Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024
UPDATE | Authorities say one person has died, three people critically injured and five more people seriously injured in shooting after Chiefs rally. https://t.co/ueywiBsHeb
— KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 14, 2024
Live report captures shooting
A KCTV reporter was at the parade and doing a live report when the shooting began, as seen in footage aired by BBC.
WATCH: BBC News airs footage of @KCTV5 reporter at scene as shots were fired at Super Bowl Parade pic.twitter.com/lQk1cDtxqj
— Ryan (@breakingryan1) February 14, 2024
Someone was apprehended in the parking lot of the @Westin Kansas City at Crown Center
— Carolina Cruz (@carolinakctv5) February 14, 2024