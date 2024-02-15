Advertisement
Chiefs parade shooting: 1 confirmed dead, 3 detained, 22 gunshot victims per Kansas City police

Liz Roscher · Callie Lawson-Freeman
One person was killed and 22 other people were injured by gunshots in a shooting after the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kansas City Police.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," the police posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) at around 2 p.m. local time. "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

In the second news conference of the day, police chief Stacey Graves provided the update that three people have been detained.

Authorities initially announced one person had died. Another death is being reported by the Kansas City Star. When asked about the news, Graves said she couldn't confirm.

    NFL says 'thoughts' are with victims

    The NFL issued a statement during the Kansas City Police's news conference, saying the league is "deeply saddened by the senseless shooting." The organization went on to offer its thoughts to the victims and gratitude to first responders.

    Police chief acknowledges video of fans assisting police

    In a video of the chaos from the mass shooting, it appears that fans tackled a fleeing suspect.

    During the second news conference of the day, Kansas City police acknowledged the footage and said that they are "working to identify" the alleged suspect and determine whether they are in custody.

    Second death reported

    A second death is being reported by the Kansas City Star, which said that Lisa Lopez-Galvan died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The Kansas resident was a mother of two and worked as a DJ for local weddings.

    11 children hospitalized, nine with gun shot wounds

    Kansas City's Children’s Mercy hospital is treating 12 patients from the mass shooting. 11 of them are children, nine of which have gunshot wounds. according to an update shared by Matt Flener of KMBC.

    This comes after the police chief and mayor told reporters they didn't believe any of the victims were children.

    UH-Truman Medical Center previously announced they were treating eight gunshot victims from Union Station. Two of of those victims were said to in critical condition, while another four patients have non-gunshot injuries.

    Statement from Chiefs

    The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that all of their players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for in a statement issued via X.

    The team is working closely with the police department and the Mayor's office.

    Chiefs DE calls for gun reform

    Charles Omenihu been in the league since 2019 and played for the San Francisco 49ers for two seasons before joining the Chiefs. He took to social media Wednesday afternoon, asking when American legislators will act on gun violence.

    Police to provide updates via social media, news conference

    Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves addressed reporters in a news conference at 3:30 p.m. local time. She said that officers would provide more updates via X, formerly Twitter. Another news conference is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., according to a new post from the department.

    Other Chiefs personnel are OK

    Kansas City's vice president of content and production Robert G. Alberino Jr. provided a positive update regarding his coworkers and called for change.

    Reactions from Chiefs players

    Quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

    Offensive tackle Donovan Smith:

    Linebacker Dru Tranquill:

    High school student comforted by Andy Reid

    A local high school sophomore spoke to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star about his experience once he heard the shots. After scrambling over a barricade, he was comforted by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who hugged him.

    Mother and Daughter shaken

    A mother and daughter at the parade from another state told Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star what they saw and heard outside Union Station after shots were fired.

    Media member perspective

    NFL Network correspondent James Palmer was at the parade and also posted video of what he saw. (Warning: This video contains NSFW language.)

    Fallen barricades, officers racing to assist

    A video recorded by Jacob Meikel, sports director for News-Press NOW in St. Joseph, Missouri showed general chaos as police ran through and some attempted to help fans out of the area.

    Live report captures shooting

    A KCTV reporter was at the parade and doing a live report when the shooting began, as seen in footage aired by BBC.

