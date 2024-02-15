Chiefs parade shooting: 1 confirmed dead, 3 detained, 22 gunshot victims per Kansas City police

One person was killed and 22 other people were injured by gunshots in a shooting after the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kansas City Police.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," the police posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) at around 2 p.m. local time. "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

In the second news conference of the day, police chief Stacey Graves provided the update that three people have been detained.

Authorities initially announced one person had died. Another death is being reported by the Kansas City Star. When asked about the news, Graves said she couldn't confirm.