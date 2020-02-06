Chiefs parade proved it again — the narrative is always different when it's Philly

As you all know by now, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions, former Eagles head coach Andy Reid will finally get his well-deserved ring and we have reached the end of yet another NFL season.

All seemed right in the world, especially for Chiefs fans who flooded the streets for the parade to celebrate their win. But as the event progressed, a few things started to unfold which most people just laughed off, or deemed it as a happy city enjoying their championship.

This got me thinking - if any of it happened in Philly (heck, some of it did), we'd have a whole new ‘throwing snowballs at Santa' fiasco. Seriously, I was negative 29 years old when that happened. If this generation of sports fans can leave that in the past, it'd be awesome.

However, not quite sure if we can overlook the fan that ate horse poop on Broad St. to celebrate the city's first Super Bowl. Maybe we can just pretend that never happened … but regardless, it had to be mentioned here since someone, somewhere would've brought it up. Now you don't have to - you're welcome.

But alas, since it happened in Philadelphia, it will loom over us until the end of eternity.

Well, there were a few things that stood out like a sore thumb during yesterday's parade that have to be discussed.

First off, have you ever seen a car chase to lead off a parade? After yesterday, Chiefs fans can say they have … and now all of the internet can say so, too. Luckily no one in the crowd was hurt but it was still a shocking sight to see. I've seen comments saying that Chiefs fans really know how to party and it was passed off more as a joke … but everyone knows if this went down in Philadelphia, it'd be deemed as reckless and tacked on to the city's reputation.



Next is due to the unfortunate placement of a parking meter. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes threw a football into the crowd of fans on the parade route and of course, who wouldn't want to catch it? Poor guy didn't take his eyes off the ball and ran right into the parking meter.



Yo is the dude who hit the parking meter okay? https://t.co/Kzs9uNIwFG — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2020

It's almost like a weird parallel for Philadelphia with this one. While no one ran into things on the street during the parade (that we know of) - mainly due to the fact the curbs were packed with fans and were essentially sardines who couldn't move - we do have this gem following the NFC Championship Game:



Reminds me of the @Eagles fan who ran into the pole chasing the train. https://t.co/PU9gl2fgri pic.twitter.com/wJygROCONG — Jenn Weintraub (@jennweintraub) February 6, 2020

So similar, yet the reactions for both couldn't be more different.

And finally, what is Philadelphia best known for when celebrating? Climbing things - let's call it the most intense ‘the floor is lava' game the world has ever known. Turns out, it may be a skill that comes with living in the area …







... because this Chiefs fan did not have too much luck.



And yet, we're made fun of for how we celebrate and this fella was living in the moment.

Nothing in this world makes sense.

Even though Philly has this kind of reputation … at least we can do it right.



