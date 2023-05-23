Chiefs P Tommy Townsend speaks out against NFL’s latest special teams rule change

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend has become the first member of the organization to speak out against the NFL’s latest special teams rule change.

On Tuesday, owners voted to approve a one-year trial run of a rule that effectively lessens the reward of return specialists attempting to return a kickoff on a short kick. Now, players who call for a fair catch within the 25-yard line will see the ball placed at the 25-yard line as if it were a touchback.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Townsend spoke out about the change on Twitter, reacting not just to the rule, but to the fact that the NFL voted in favor of the change despite clear opposition from coaches and players across the board.

“Not good for football for many reasons,” Townsend wrote. “But let’s pass something that players and coaches are so clearly against.”

Not good for football for many reasons… but let’s pass something that players and coaches are so clearly against👍🏼 https://t.co/XZxlUNllNC — Tommy Townsend (@tommy_townsend) May 23, 2023

The NFL has cited concussion rates and player safety as the key behind the change. It’s understandable to see special teams players and coaches upset about this. NFL EVP Jeff Miller told reporters that the league’s modeling says kickoff return rates will drop by 7% with this change, but that will also reduce concussion rates on kickoffs by 15%.

Advertisement

Players and coaches feel there are other ways to make the kickoff safer as opposed to essentially taking the play out of the game. Townsend seems to echo those sentiments and he’s rightfully frustrated that the league isn’t willing to explore other avenues at this juncture. The NFL only appears interested in protecting the shield against future concussion-related litigation, even at the expense of changing a key component of the game.

More News!

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes sits atop PFF's QB rankings for 2023 NFL owners approve new fair catch rule on kickoffs for 2023 Locations for next three Super Bowls officially revealed

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire