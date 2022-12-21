Chiefs P Tommy Townsend named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs P Tommy Townsend has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 15.

This marked the third-career Special Teams Player of the Week award for Townsend, who has now won weekly awards in each of his first three NFL seasons. He won in Week 15 as a rookie in 2020 and won again in Week 9 last season.

Despite some controversy surrounding his job as the holder for Harrison Butker, Townsend maintained his dominance as a punter in Week 15. He had four punts during the overtime win over the Houston Texans with two inside the 20-yard line and a net average of 42.5 yards. Houston’s average starting field position following Townsend’s punts on Sunday was the 17.5-yard line, good for the best mark in the AFC conference in Week 15.

Last season, Townsend became the first punter for Kansas City to win an AFC Player of the Week honor twice. He now extends that record with his third career win. He also tied with kicker Bengals K Evan McPherson for the most Special Teams Player of the Week awards by a former Florida Gator. McPherson was named Special Teams Player of the Week back in Week 4.

