Chiefs P Tommy Townsend earns AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors

Kansas City Chiefs third-year punter Tommy Townsend is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL season. His stellar performance has him being recognized by the league as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September. This is his second-career monthly award after winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the first time last November.

With 11 punts in three games played so far this season, Townsend has averaged 55.5 yards and a league-high 49.6 net punting average. Five of his 11 punts have landed inside the 20-yard line. His long punt on the season was a booming 74-yard kick.

Bombs away, @tommy_townsend. Congratulations on being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month 👏 pic.twitter.com/LIZ9u7IFEW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 29, 2022

Townsend has become the only Chiefs punter to win AFC monthly honors multiple times. He joins kicker Harrison Butker (3) and return specialist Tamarick Vanover (2) as the only players for Kansas City with multiple Special Teams Players of the Month awards.

Not much went right for the Chiefs’ special teams unit in Week 3. Townsend even failed on a fake punt pass play call. Outside of that error, Townsend has been flawless so far this season.

