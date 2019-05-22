Chiefs' overtime rule change proposal inspired by Patriots falls flat originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Kansas City Chiefs' complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Chiefs' proposal to change the NFL's overtime rules so that both teams are guaranteed possession died Wednesday when it didn't receive enough support to reach a vote, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent revealed Wednesday at the Spring League Meeting in Florida.

Vincent said there was some support among owners to change the overtime rules for the postseason only, but not enough to bring it to a vote.

Kansas City made the proposal after its overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, where New England won the coin toss and scored the game-winning touchdown on its opening drive, denying the Chiefs a chance to possess the ball.

The NFL's current overtime rules stipulate the game ends only if one team scores a touchdown on its first possession, so Kansas City could have gotten the ball back by holding the Patriots to a field goal or forcing a turnover on downs.

But Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and tight Travis Kelce are among those who still think both teams should get the ball no matter what.

It appears the rest of the league doesn't agree, however.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.