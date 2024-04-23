Here’s how the Chiefs can outfox the rest of the league at the NFL Draft | Podcast

The Annual Player Selection Meeting — informally known as the NFL Draft — kicks off its three-day run on Thursday in Detroit.

As Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs own picks No. 32 and 64 in the first two rounds, but there should be good depth at the positions of team needs, like wide receiver and offensive tackle.

Will the Chiefs go there? On SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast, beat writer Jesse Newell and columnist Sam McDowell provide insights into possibilities for the Chiefs. It might make sense to work a deal to trade up or move back.

If the Chiefs stand pat, we provide names of possible draft targets, players we have identified in The Star’s mock drafts.

The draft and undrafted free-agent signings afterward are this important: The backbone of last year’s team was homegrown, with 66% (35 of 53) of the roster comprised of Chiefs draft picks or undrafted free agents.