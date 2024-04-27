Chiefs OT Kingsley Suamataia’s message for Patrick Mahomes: ‘Nobody is gonna touch you’

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was dedicated to adding more depth to the offensive line after this weekend’s NFL Draft. He may have selected a day-one starter in BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia in the second round on Friday night.

Suamataia experienced his first taste of Kansas City media shortly after his selection, as he spoke about his expectations via Zoom. The former Cougars star is motivated to protect starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes anywhere on the offensive line.

“Blocking for Patty (Patrick) Mahomes himself is mind-blowing, but you know I gotta come in there and let him trust me, like, I got you,” Suamataia said. “Nobody is gonna touch you. Even at practice, nobody is touching you. The ability that Patty Mahomes [has] and just the weapons that we have on offense with Pacheco [and] with Travis, like that’s the dynamic trio, no duo dynamic trio.”

Suamataia had plenty of experience playing both tackle positions and running RPO sets while in college. He welcomes the challenge of fitting into the Chiefs’ complex system.

“[It] has everything you could ever ask for blocking for a running back, blocking for a tight end and receiving yards, and just blocking for Patty Mahomes himself,” Suamataiaso explained of Andy Reid’s system. “It’s definitely a dream come true, but I’m just willing to work and feel my best fit in the offense.”

The former offensive captain at BYU spoke confidently about adjusting to life in Kansas City after a past visit and enjoying the local cuisine.

“They don’t mess around with their barbecue food. They don’t mess around down there,” Suamataia said with a smile. “I’m excited, [it] just felt like home when I landed there.”

The competition for the all-important starting left tackle position will be a highlight of training camp. Second-year player Wanya Morris, who started a few games last year, could be in for a battle with the highly motivated Suamataia.

