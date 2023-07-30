Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor praises QB Patrick Mahomes’ leadership

The protection of reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes remains a priority for the Kansas City Chiefs as they seek improvement on their offensive line each season. The departure of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency may have seemed like a reason for fans to panic, but general manager Brett Veach viewed it as an opportunity to adjust both starting tackle positions in the offseason.

The Chiefs added Jawaan Taylor from the Jacksonville Jaguars to help solidify the right side of their offensive line. Taylor spoke to reporters after practice on Saturday about adjusting to Andy Reid’s system and his respect for Mahomes after nearly a week of workouts in St. Joseph.

“[He is] just [a] great leader, man, he brings that energy every day and, you know, he holds everybody accountable.” said Taylor, “If you mess up, we’re gonna redo it, you know, and even in walkthroughs and learning periods, we slow it down, and we get to learn the offense. So that’s helped me a lot with the walkthroughs and, you know, learning the things I like doing here.”

Taylor played his first four seasons with the Jaguars, emerging as one of the better right tackles in the NFL. Kansas City also added Donovan Smith in the offseason to play on the left side of the line, so Taylor only needs to make minor changes to his game in his first year with the Chiefs.

