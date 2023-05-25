Chiefs OT Donovan Smith recognizes key similarities between Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs offseason rolls on with their first group of OTAs coming to a close on Wednesday. The returning veterans and offseason additions headline the week as coaches get to organize for the first time with some new faces.

An offseason signing that will immediately play a role on the team is veteran offensive tackle, Donovan Smith. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman is entering his eighth season in the NFL, starting all 124 games has been available to play.

Smith’s only been in Kansas City for a short time, but he was asked during Wednesday’s press conference if he has noticed any similarities between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes thus far.

“I’m still trying to figure it out,” said Smith, jokingly. “You just see the dedication and hard work that they put in. He’s (Mahomes) really into it and how he wants it to be done, and I think that’s the parallels they have. And just the championship mentality that they carry on and off the field. Those are some similarities that I have seen.”

Smith was the starting tackle in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs. He is well aware of what his new team is capable of, having witnessed their success from afar. Now, he’s adjusting to what it’s like as a member of the team.

“The way that they prepare from top to bottom, coaches to players — it’s good to see,” said Smith. “The locker room is good, you obviously see the camaraderie that they have, hanging out with each other and whatnot. I’m kind of just still feeling my way around, figuring some things out. But other than that, everything’s been smooth.”

Smith will be asked to play a role in protecting Mahomes, potentially as a replacement for Orlando Brown Jr. on the left side.

