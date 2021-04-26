Chiefs’ Orlando Brown Jr. strives to be compared to NFL’s greats at left tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired a big new left tackle in Orlando Brown Jr. (6-8, 345 pounds) who has even bigger goals with his new team.

Brown Jr. has played three seasons in the NFL so far. Even though the 2020 NFL season was one of his best yet, he knows there’s a lot of room for improvement within his game. He doesn’t want to improve just to impress his new team either. He has aspirations of being recognized among some of the greatest players to ever play the left tackle position.

“A lot better, a lot better,” Brown Jr. told reporters during his introductory press conference. “I can grow a lot as a player and I will grow a lot as a player. There’s so much in my game that I want to continue to develop, to put myself on the highest pedestal and be compared with those great players that played the left tackle position like Jonathan Ogden, like Walter Jones, like Tony Boselli, like Anthony Munoz — Eventually putting myself in that position.”

For anyone keeping score, that’s three Pro Football Hall of Famers and a player deserving of Hall of Fame recognition. Those are some pretty lofty goals for a player that has just 700 total snaps at left tackle during his professional career.

Now that Brown Jr. has secured the opportunity to play left tackle, his goals to get better and be recognized as an all-time great should drive him to success with his new team. He even believes that the Chiefs’ offensive scheme will perhaps help him to better showcase his ability.

“As far as the offensive scheme here, I’ve watched a lot of film on Kansas City just like I’m sure every other NFL team or NFL player has,” Brown Jr. said. “I know a little bit about the system. I look forward to learning a lot more but I’m just excited to be in the system, to have the opportunity to really showcase my talents. They do a lot of different things here than what we did in Baltimore just schematically, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

What he knows for certain is that his best football has yet to be played, and with a team like Kansas City, the sky is the limit.

“I would say I still have a long way to go,” Brown Jr. said. “I would say that I’m not even close to playing my best football right now. I’ll only get better as time goes.”

