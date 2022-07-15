As July 15th began, there was little optimism that any of the remaining franchisee-tagged players would reach a long-term deal with their respective clubs.

But that didn’t stop the Chiefs from making a final run at left tackle Orlando Brown.

Unfortunately for Kansas City, it didn’t work.

According to NFL Media, Kansas City offered Brown the highest signing bonus and average money per year on a six-year deal for a left tackle — exceeding the marks set by San Francisco’s Trent Williams. And the Chiefs were willing to fully guarantee money through the 2023 season. But Brown and his team decided that they wanted more security over the life of the contract and rejected the offer.

“We got really close,” Brown’s agent Michael Portner told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. “We enjoyed dealing with the Chiefs and we understand their position as well. I’m not gonna let these athletes sign a flashy contract without the substance or security there.”

Brown has not yet signed his $16.7 million franchise tender, which means he is technically not under contract and would not be subject to fines for missing training camp. Portner noted it’s up to Brown whether or not he shows up and those decisions are still being weighed.

The Chiefs acquired Brown last year from the Ravens with the intention of making him their long-term left tackle. Brown was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season, starting 16 regular-season games for Kansas City and all three postseason contests. He was on the field for every offensive snap for each game he played.

Chiefs, Orlando Brown got “really close” but couldn’t reach long-term agreement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk