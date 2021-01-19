Chiefs optimistic Patrick Mahomes will be cleared to play

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be trending in the right direction to play in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes suffered a concussion on Sunday and remains in the concussion protocol but has cleared some steps already this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The report says the Chiefs are optimistic that he can practice this week and play Sunday.

In addition to the concussion, Mahomes suffered a foot injury, and that will also be worth monitoring this week. But Mahomes was continuing to play on the injured foot before he suffered the concussion, so it would appear not to be serious enough to keep him off the field.

If Mahomes isn’t cleared to practice, Chad Henne will be running the first-string offense.

