Chiefs opponent preview, Week 12: Scouting the Buccaneers

Here we are, Week 12 and one of the toughest games remaining on the schedule for the Chiefs. There are a plethora of storylines in this one; Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady, the high-octane offense of Kansas City facing the stingy defense of Tampa, and a potential Super Bowl preview.

Here is everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers History

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay is a relatively new franchise. The inaugural season for the Bucs came in 1976. As an NFC team, there isn't much history behind this series with Kansas City. However, the Buccaneers hold a slight lead in the series at 7-5. The Chiefs have been on the losing side in the last five meetings and haven't earned a victory over the Bucs since 1993 back when Joe Montana was the quarterback of the team. This also serves as the fourth all-time meeting between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Right now, Brady leads that series 2-1 with wins over the Chiefs during the 2018 season and postseason.

Marquee Additions / Losses

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers Additions

QB Tom Brady

HB Leonard Fournette

WR Antonio Brown

TE Rob Gronkowski

T Tristan Wirfs

S Antoine Winfield

Buccaneers Losses

QB Jameis Winston

HB Peyton Barber

DL Carl Nassib

Buccaneers Coaching Scheme

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians started his coaching career around the same time his current employer became a team. He joined the Virginia Tech staff as a graduate assistant in 1975 and received his first NFL coaching job with the Kansas City Chiefs as their running back coach. He was with the team from 1989 to 1992 and was there for the best years for Christian Okoye and Barry Word. He spent time as an offensive coordinator in the college ranks and for various NFL teams before taking over the Indianapolis Colts as interim head coach while Chuck Pagano battled cancer during the 2012 season. Following Arians' performance in leading the Colts, he earned his first head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. He retired following the 2017 season but came out of retirement to coach the Buccaneers in 2019. He is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year winning the award in 2012 and again in 2014. Coach Arians is known for his aggressive style and has earned a reputation for taking chances. Former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich is currently the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers and most of his coaching experience has come under Bruce Arians. He was the Cardinals quarterback coach from 2017 and 2018 before rejoining Arians in Tampa to be the OC. It isn't too surprising that Leftwich and Arians share so many commonalities having spent a lot of time on the sidelines and in the film room together. Todd Bowles is perhaps best known for his tenure as the New York Jets head coach from 2015 to 2018. Prior to that gig, Bowles served as the defensive coordinator with Arians in Arizona for two seasons. His defensive unit is one of the best in all of the NFL so far and is one of the biggest reasons why Tampa is a favorite in the NFC to reach the Super Bowl. Bowles' reputation as a defensive mastermind is well deserved.

Story continues

Key Players for the Buccaneers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

QB Tom Brady

Brady's career accomplishments are well-documented and while his first season in a Buccaneers' uniform has not been his best season but is just under 3,000 yards for the season and has 25 touchdowns to only nine interceptions. As good as he is, the truth remains he is a 43-year-old quarterback who has a ton of weapons around him and a great coaching staff. At times he looks as good as ever, other moments he looks as if he's creeping closer to the end.

WR Mike Evans

One of the best receivers in the league since being drafted in the first round in 2014. He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards every single season. So far, he leads the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns with 45 receptions, 563 yards, and nine touchdowns.

LB/DE Jason Pierre-Paul

JPP leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has been one of the reasons the defense has been as good as it has been. He also has 44 tackles and two interceptions on the season and while he is still likely to take the field against the Chiefs, he has been dealing with a knee injury that could limit his production.

LB Devin White

Devin White along with Lavonte David form one of the more solid linebacker duos in the league and with Shaq Barrett plus Pierre-Paul also in the mix, the strength of the defense is their linebackers. White leads the team in tackles with 97 on the year and has five sacks of his own.

CB Carlton Davis

With Jamel Dean's untimely absence, the best defensive back on the team may just be the former Auburn Tiger Carlton Davis. He is tied for second in the NFL with four interceptions and has 14 pass deflections. Davis is a part of a strong secondary that also includes a safety tandem of Jordan Whitehead and rookie sensation Antoine Winfield.

Key Matchups for Week 12

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes

One of the bigger marquee quarterback battles gets its third installment when Brady and Mahomes meet in a rubber match. Brady won the first time when the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship in 2018 but Mahomes avenged the loss in a regular-season win over the Patriots in 2019. A potential Super Bowl preview and we should see some great quarterback play.

Buccaneers Receivers vs. Chiefs Secondary

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are the primary reasons that made Tampa the desired destination for Tom Brady in his post-New England career. They each provide receiving threats and bring different skill sets to the receiving corps. Evans is the bigger-bodied while Godwin can cause damage with YAC and both are pivotal in the running game as blockers. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will be a crucial component in slowing down this duo.

Chiefs Defensive Line vs. Buccaneers Offensive Line

The Buccaneers have several key injuries on their offensive line. Left tackle Donovan Smith is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Week 11. The interior offensive line is dealing with more issues as Ali Marpet is still dealing with a concussion. A.Q. Shipley suffered a career-ending neck injury and he was filling in for underperforming center Ryan Jensen, who will now be thrust into the starting lineup. On the other side of this matchup, the defensive line for Kansas City is coming off of a lackluster performance in Las Vegas. This could be a prime opportunity for them to get things back on track and pressure Tom Brady into some mistakes.

Overview

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A rare matchup but we get a real treat with two of the best that the NFL has to offer when the Chiefs and Buccaneers face off. A real possibility exists that we see these two meet again in the final game of the year, Super Bowl LV. The defense of the Buccaneers are the biggest factors here and while the Chiefs are facing the toughest defense in 2020 yet, Tampa hasn't faced an offense quite like Kansas City either.