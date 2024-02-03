Chiefs open practice window for RB Jerick McKinnon

The Chiefs potentially will have another offensive weapon for Super Bowl LVIII.

The AFC Champions have designated running back Jerick McKinnon for a return to practice from injured reserve, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Chiefs placed McKinnon on IR on December 24 with a groin injury.

If he's able to play in Super Bowl LVIII, he'll get a crack at the team that signed him to a four-year, $30 million contract in 2018, after four years in Minnesota. He tore an ACL at practice before the start of the regular seasons, and he missed all of 2018 and 2019. He played for the 49ers on a reduced deal for 2020.

A free agent in 2021, McKinnon said when asked if he'd be re-signing with the 49ers, "Fuck no."

Now, in his third year with the Chiefs, McKinnon might be facing the 49ers.

The Chiefs are led at the tailback position by Isiah Pacheco, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the backup.

In last year's Super Bowl, McKinnon had four rushes for 34 yards. He caught three passes for 15 yards.