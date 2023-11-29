Chiefs open practice window for Nick Bolton

The Chiefs are getting one of their key defensive players back on the practice field.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that linebacker Nick Bolton will participate in Wednesday's session, which means Kansas City has designated Bolton to return from IR. The Chiefs will have 21 days to activate Bolton to the 53-man roster.

Bolton has been sidelined by a dislocated wrist, which he suffered the Week 7 victory over the Chargers.

“We'll bring him along slowly, see how he does,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

In his third season, Bolton has recorded 28 total tackles with an interception so far this season. Last year he led the team with 180 tackles, adding nine tackles for loss, six QB hits, and 2.0 sacks.

After missing the Week 12 victory over the Raiders, Jerick McKinnon (groin) also won’t practice on Wednesday, Reid said.