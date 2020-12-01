Chiefs open as massive favorites over Broncos in Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) are opening favorites over the Denver Broncos (4-7) on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 13.

BetMGM’s betting lines for Week 13 have dropped and the Chiefs are favored heavily over the Broncos. It’s the most they’ve been favored by since Week 8 this season when they were 20-point favorites over the New York Jets.

At BetMGM, the Chiefs are currently listed as 13.5-point favorites over the Broncos. The current money line is at -834 for Kansas City and +540 for Denver. The over/under point total is set at 49.5 points. The Chiefs have an implied win probability of 89.29% in this matchup.

The Broncos are tasked with traveling to Kansas City to play at Arrowhead Stadium for their second meeting with the Chiefs this year. When the two teams played in Denver in Week 7, the game a Kansas City blowout and the Broncos were nearly at full strength. Now they’re dealing with injuries to Bryce Callahan and Phillip Lindsay, not to mention the quarterback situation.

Denver is coming off of a game where they were forced to start practice squad receiver, Kendall Hinton, at quarterback due to a COVID-19 exposure that knocked out the quarterback room. Hinton completed just one pass in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, throwing more interceptions than completions. Drew Lock has a chance to return this week, but it’s not yet certain after exposure to COVID-19. It is, however, telling that BetMGM didn’t even wait for the quarterback situation to get sorted out before releasing the opening line.

The Chiefs are coming off of a six-game win streak. They’ve won 10-straight games against the Broncos dating back to the 2015 season. This will also be their first home game in front of a limited crowd since Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers in the beginning of November.

