Chiefs open as huge favorite over Browns; Bills choice over Ravens

The Divisional matchups are set in the AFC after the Cleveland Browns shocked the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of Wild-Card weekend on Sunday.

The Browns may be the underdog to cheer for but Vegas doesn’t give them a big chance against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The opening line has Kansas City as a 10-point favorite with the over/under set at 55.5 for the Sunday game. Cleveland almost reached that by itself against Pittsburgh.

In the other game, the Buffalo Bills will welcome the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup featuring quarterbacks drafted in 2018.

The opening line has Josh Allen and Buffalo a three-point choice over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the game to be played Saturday.

The over/under is 50.

Baker Mayfield of the Browns also went in the 2018 NFL Draft, selected first overall.

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs if the elder statesman when it comes to NFL experience, having been chosen in 2017.