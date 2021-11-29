Chiefs open as double-digit favorites over Broncos in Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to find themselves atop the AFC West division following their Week 12 bye. The final stretch of the regular season starts with a three-game run against AFC West opponents, including this week’s game against the Denver Broncos, which was flexed to “Sunday Night Football.”

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Kansas City will be a 10-point favorite over Denver with an over/under point total of 48 points scored. The money line is -475 for the Chiefs and +340 for the Broncos. Kansas City is just 4-7 against the spread this season, while Denver is 6-5.

The Chiefs were always going to be big favorites heading into this matchup no matter the situation. The Broncos haven’t won a game against Kansas City since Peyton Manning was starting quarterback back in 2015. That’s 11 consecutive losses for this Denver team, contributing to a 67-55 all-time series lead for the Chiefs.

This game has huge implications for a Broncos team also looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They’re coming off a massive win against the Los Angeles Chargers, despite dealing with numerous injuries on offense. A win over Kansas City would put them squarely in the driver seat of their own playoff destiny, but a loss would be crushing.

Most of the Broncos’ success this season has come on the back of an opportunistic defense, strong run-game and mistake-free offensive play by QB Teddy Bridgewater. That could be the winning formula against the Chiefs should the offense continue to stall out as it has at times in recent weeks.

