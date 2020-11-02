Chiefs open as double-digit favorites over Panthers in Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) are double-digit favorites over the Carolina Panthers (3-5) in Week 9.

BetMGM’s opening betting lines for Week 8 have been released and once again they favor the Chiefs. After their thorough dismantling of the New York Jets in Week 8, it’s not exactly surprising to see Kansas City favored over a team with a record below .500.

At BetMGM, the Chiefs are currently listed as 12-point favorites over the Panthers. The current money line is at -625 for Kansas City and +455 for Carolina. The over/under point total is set at 50.5 points. The Chiefs have an implied win probability of 86.2% in this matchup.

This game doesn’t quite reach the rarity of last week’s point spread, but the Chiefs are still huge favorites heading into Week 9. It’s not a big surprise as they’re 6-2 against the spread on the season, including picking up a win in last week’s 20-point spread. This could be a week where oddsmakers can get over on Kansas City when it comes to the point spread.

The Panthers are poised to get back one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL in Christian McCaffrey. They’re coming off of a long week to prepare after playing “Thursday Night Football” in Week 8. That certainly will improve their chances to at least stay competitive against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The thing that the Chiefs have going for them in this one is coaching. Andy Reid is one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and can take sole ownership of No. 5 all-time in NFL wins with a win next Sunday. He should be able to come up with a gameplan to neutralize first-year NFL HC Matt Rhule’s offense and exploit the Carolina defense with relative ease.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.