Chiefs are only team to accomplish this feat against Tom Brady

After more than two decades of dominance, NFL quarterback Tom Brady has retired from the league. It remains to be seen if it sticks this time, but for now, it appears as if Brady is leaving the NFL behind and moving on to the next chapter of his life.

He’ll have plenty of great memories to hang his hat on, but facing the Kansas City Chiefs probably won’t be looked back on as his fondest. In Week 1 of the 2008 season, Brady tore his ACL against the Chiefs and would go on to miss the entire season. The superstar quarterback had a number of battles against Kansas City during his tenure with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The latest result was a 41-31 loss to Kansas City in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. As it turns out, the Chiefs have been a big thorn in his side throughout his NFL career.

CBS Sports broke down Brady’s 251-84 regular season record by opponent. The results revealed that he has a winning record against 31 NFL teams. Who is the lone team that he has a losing record against in the regular season? None other than the Chiefs.

Now, it’s an entirely different story if you add in the team’s postseason record against Brady. With New England in 2018, he defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game. In Super Bowl LV in 2020, his Buccaneers squad dispatched a beat-up Kansas City team with relative ease, despite a herculean effort from Patrick Mahomes.

All that said, no other team can claim a winning record against the quarterback who has achieved more than any other in NFL history. Sure it’s only one game below .500, but that’s got to count for something.

