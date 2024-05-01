A Chiefs-only stadium sales tax in Jackson County? One legislator plans to introduce it

As Kansas lawmakers and developers accelerate their attempts to entice a Chiefs or Royals move across the state line, a Jackson County legislator is building a path for another try with voters in the county.

Well, for one team: The Chiefs.

Manny Abarca, the 1st District legislator, told The Star he plans to introduce two Chiefs-only ballot measures to the county legislature at a May 13 meeting.

• The first is a 3/8th-cent sales tax, reserved fully for the Chiefs rather than split with the Royals, over a 40-year term.

• The second option is a 3/16th-cent sales tax over 30 years —similar terms to their share of the existing tax.

Abarca is targeting a November ballot for the measures. The plan notably does not include the Royals.

The first option — the 3/8th-cent sales tax — would open up avenues for the Chiefs to move ahead with their renovation plans of Arrowhead Stadium or possibly instead explore a new build inside the county, Abarca said.

The timing of that comment — mentioning the potential of a new build — is not coincidental. Some Kansas lawmakers are advocating for supercharged Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) bonds to help finance stadiums in the state.

The Kansas Legislature adjourned early Wednesday morning without debating that proposal, but it could discuss the matter later this spring during a special session.

This would qualify as a response. One of potentially many to come.

Abarca said he has approached Chiefs counsel about the Jackson County proposals, though he was not provided an indication as to the team’s appetite for it. The Chiefs have said they plan to weigh all options after Jackson County voters last month rejected a 3/8th-cent sales tax extension that would have been split evenly with the Royals.

“What I’ve taken away from a lot of the negativity from this last election is folks just want to support the Chiefs’ plan right now,” Abarca said. “They feel like they have a clear plan. They may not love the plan, but they thought it was vetted, thought out and it was visible.

“And so with the Chiefs, this is their opportunity if they want something (in Jackson County).”

The two teams have already agreed behind closed doors to move forward independently of each other as they determine their future stadium plans.

Abarca is sponsoring the measure alone. It is not yet known what kind of support it will have within the nine-member legislature or with county executive Frank White, who vetoed the April ballot language before seven legislators overrode hsi veto and put it in front of voters.

The voters rejected it, 58% to 42%.

In late March, White, a Royals Hall of Famer, released a statement saying it was “essential to recognize that the teams do not need to be included in the same ballot.”

“Due to the Royals’ incomplete plans and the continual evolution of their proposals, it might be prudent for Jackson County to consider putting a standalone question for the Chiefs on the ballot while the Royals finalize their planning,” White said in the statement.

The November ballot will include a presidential election and therefore likely a larger voter turnout than the April election.

The potential waves on the other side of the state line, within the Kansas Legislature, has garnered the attention of politicos within the boundaries of the Chiefs’ and Royals’ current addresses inside the Truman Sports Complex — at the city, county and state levels.

“I think this is certainly going to serve as a wake up call for our community to come together and make serious decisions about keeping the Royals and the Chiefs in Missouri,” Missouri House Majority Leader Jonathan Patterson, a Lee’s Summit Republican, said.