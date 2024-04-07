Chiefs OL Trey Smith made an appearance at the first night of WrestleMania XL

The Kansas City Chiefs are making their mark not only on the football field but also in professional wrestling. Starting guard Trey Smith was a special guest of the WWE on the first night of WrestleMania XL on Saturday to reflect on a dark moment from the aftermath of last season’s Super Bowl championship.

The fatal shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory parade was devastating. During the tragedy, the Chiefs offensive lineman recounted his heroic story of protecting a young fan.

“This little boy was with his father and was a little hysterical; he’s just panicked. He’s scared. He doesn’t know what’s going on,” said Smith during his interview with “Good Morning America.” “I had the WWE belt on me the entire parade. I was thinking, ‘What can I do to help him out?’ I handed him the belt like, ‘Hey buddy, you’re the champion. No one’s gonna hurt you. Don’t worry. No one’s gonna hurt you, man. We got your back.’ We just started talking about wrestling.”

It's all about brotherly love and the city of Philadelphia coming together as @treysmith & Joey Borgonzi share a special moment on the Countdown to #WrestleMania XL alongside Tom Rinaldi. pic.twitter.com/0wAbilQBZs — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

Smith was at ringside on Saturday alongside his biggest fan, Joey Borgonzi, and spoke with Tom Rinaldi about bringing their story to wrestling’s biggest event.

“Hey, man, I’m getting goosebumps being here,” Smith said. “Think about being a little kid watching wrestling growing up. It’s really special. You know, last time we came to Philadelphia, my rookie year, we had a great day for the Chiefs, so it’s really cool being here today, especially with my buddy Joey.”

Smith smiled at the prospect of becoming a wrestler after football. He didn’t have to look far for an example, as recently retired Eagles legend Jason Kelce and teammate Lane Johnson appeared at WrestleMania, interfering in a match later in the show.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire