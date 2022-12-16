Chiefs OL coach Andy Heck provides update on OT Lucas Niang

The Kansas City Chiefs activated OT Lucas Niang from the reserve/PUP list back on Nov. 23. The third-round draft pick in 2020 out of TCU suffered a serious knee injury in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season and was placed on injured reserve.

Niang has been working his way back to health ever since, working to get his knee healthy, but also losing weight and getting fit. The Chiefs have taken the cautious approach of easing him back into action in his return to the active roster. While Niang was activated ahead of the Week 12 tilt with the Los Angeles Rams, he hasn’t returned to the starting lineup for Kansas City quite yet.

The 6-6 and 315-pound tackle has played special teams in each of the last three games with 17 total snaps as a protector on field goals and extra points. In Week 13 against the Bengals — the same team he injured his knee against — Niang got his first snap on offense as an extra blocker.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chiefs OL coach Andy Heck provided an update on the progress he’s seen from Niang in his return to action.

“It’s good to have Lucas (Niang) back and working,” Heck told reporters on Wednesday. “I think he looks great. One of the things that we love about him is his athleticism, especially for such a big man. His feet look tremendous, his pass sets – he’s picked up right where he’s left off, he’s stayed into it mentally and been in all of our meetings, (he’s) a super sharp guy. I like the work that he’s been putting in, (he) looks good.”

The Chiefs aren’t expected to make any changes at the offensive tackle position in the immediate future, despite the high number of pressures surrendered by their starters at left and right tackle. Niang figures to be depth at the position for the time being. He has been working consistently as the second-team right tackle in pre-game warmups since his return from injury.

In the long term, there still seems to be faith from the front office and coaching staff that Niang can be a quality starter. It’s just a matter of staying healthy and getting the opportunity to show it.

