Chiefs OG Trey Smith explains his special relationship with RT Mike Remmers

Battered 27-3 last week against the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs are at a crucial juncture in their season. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took a beating in the loss to Tennessee, getting sacked four times and entering concussion protocol after a gruesome hit late in the fourth quarter.

Their offensive line was made up of five new starters until a hamstring injury to Lucas Niang forced Andy Reid’s hand to give Mike Remmers the nod at right tackle against the Washington Football Team in Week 6. Rookie Trey Smith, now a stalwart right guard for the Chiefs in his rookie season, assessed the move to start Remmers positively, telling reporters on Thursday that he and his new battery-mate are making serious progress after two games playing side by side.

“We’re doing well,” Smith said of the relationship between him and Remmers. “Obviously, I’ve been around Mike [Remmers] a long time here so far, so ultimately, it’s just coach [Corey] Matthaei and coach [Andy] Heck, their coaching abilities and just coming out to practice every day and doing our job to the best of our abilities.”

Extrapolating on what makes the pairing on the right side work so well, Smith deferred praise to his coaches. He said a veteran presence like Remmers makes adjusting to the game very easy for him as a first-year player.

“A lot of times coach [Andy] Heck talks about reading the defense’s mail,” He explained. “Just anticipating things. A lot of times I’ll fall into the habit of playing within a box and expanding your vision on the field and seeing different things. So, it’s been great having him and a lot of veterans on the team just teaching me different nuances of the game, just understanding everything’s not going to be in front of you or here, you have to look around and anticipate things.”

Though their offensive line might not be in its final form just yet, progress is being made toward making it as stable and consistent as possible for their star quarterback. With another challenge ahead this week on “Monday Night Football”, the Smith-Remmers combination on the right side could be a winning combination that helps Kansas City secure their fourth win of the new season, clawing back to .500 after some serious struggles through seven games.

