Chiefs OG Kyle Long says Raiders never offered him contract on visit

Two weeks ago, free-agent guard Kyle Long was in Las Vegas. The son of Raiders Hall of Fame edge rusher had come out of a one-year retirement at the age of 32 and his first official visit was the place where he might have the chance to don the Silver & Black just as his father did for his entire career.

Long spent two days in Vegas. The second day was workouts. Often times if a team likes a player, they don’t let that player leave. But Long left and headed for his next stop in his comeback tour — Kansas City. That would be his last stop as well as the Chiefs signed him.

With the Raiders’ need at guard after cutting Richie Incognito and trading Gabe Jackson, some were left wondering what happened.

At first, it looked like Long said ‘Thanks, but no thanks.” In large part because after signing with the Chiefs he said “things are different here,” something many took as a shot at the Raiders.

Whether it was a swipe at the Raiders or not, it sounds more like it was the Raiders who said ‘Thanks, but no thanks’ to Kyle. As he tells it, the Raiders never even offered him a contract.

They never offered me a contract I don’t understand the misunderstanding here. Chiefs did so I accepted!! — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 29, 2021

The very next day after Long’s visit, the Raiders re-signed Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good. That’s probably not a coincidence. They chose the two guys who had been with the team the past two seasons over the legacy player who was out of football last season and hasn’t played a full season since 2015.

And Long could have two chances this season to make the Raiders regret not offering him a contract. Should be interesting.