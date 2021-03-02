Chiefs OG Kelechi Osemele named one of most underrated offensive free agents in 2021

Chiefs OG Kelechi Osemele was named one of the most underrated offensive free agents in 2021 by Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire. Osemele missed most of the season with knee injuries but remains a top guard when healthy. He could be signed by someone at a discount this offseason due to his injury concerns. Osemele is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, which he was selected to with the Raiders

