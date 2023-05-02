Chiefs officially re-sign Jerick McKinnon. Here’s how their RB room looks now

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially brought back one of their top skill position players from a season ago.

Running back Jerick McKinnon has re-signed with the team, the Chiefs announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

General manager Brett Veach foreshadowed the move the previous day when asked about the team’s running back situation during an interview with reporters.

“Obviously, we have a long-standing relationship with Jerick, and we’ve had communication,” Veach said Monday, “so I wouldn’t be surprised if something got done with him soon.”

McKinnon stood out for the Chiefs in 2022 while primarily splitting backfield duties with rookie Isiah Pacheco. McKinnon combined for 10 touchdowns in the regular season — nine receiving — while earning AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for December.

The 30-year-old McKinnon — he’ll turn 31 Wednesday — has been with the Chiefs the last two seasons. The Minnesota Vikings originally took him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Veach spoke about the depth of the Chiefs’ running-back spot during Monday’s talk with reporters. KC has Pacheco, McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire returning while also agreeing to an undrafted free-agent deal with Tulsa’s Deneric Prince, who ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

“We’re excited about Isiah’s second year — and obviously he had a breakout season last year — and then potentially adding a guy like Jerick. And then, as I mentioned, Clyde was one of the first guys that I saw in the building today,” Veach said Monday. “So we believe in that room. It’s a good room. And certainly Prince is going to come in here and compete for playing time and possibly a roster spot there.”