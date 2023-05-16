Chiefs officially sign 5 players from rookie draft class

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that five players from their 2023 NFL draft class have officially signed their rookie contracts.

We already knew that both fourth-round pick Chamarri Conner and seventh-round pick Nic Jones had inked their deals with the team. Now we know that third-round pick Wanya Morris, fifth-round pick BJ Thompson and sixth-round pick Keondre Coburn have joined them.

Each of the rookies agreed to a standard four-year contract, locking them to the Chiefs through the 2026 NFL season.

Officially inked ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HGabDrrNo3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2023

They even have the traditional pictures of all five players signing their deals with the team:

Below are the projected contracts based on draft slots for each of the five draft picks signed by Kansas City, courtesy of Spotrac:

Player Total Value Signing Bonus Cap Hit Wanya Morris $5.3M $904K $976K Chamarri Conner $4.5M $751k $937K BJ Thompson $4.1M $271K $817K Keondre Coburn $4M $176K $795K Nic Jones $3.9M $77K $769K

With these five players locked up ahead of OTAs, which begin on Monday, May 22, only first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah and second-round draft pick Rashee Rice remain unsigned. Expect those deals to get done in short order, with them making the largest impact on the 2023 salary cap.

Rice’s deal likely being the most difficult to get done, just as Skyy Moore’s was a season ago. He’s in the range where his representation will have a bit more wiggle-room to negotiate a higher percentage of guaranteed money.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire