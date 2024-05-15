Chiefs official 2024 schedule release set to air tonight on NFL Network

The day Kansas City Chiefs fans have been patiently waiting for is here as the NFL is set to reveal the 2024 NFL season schedule officially.

According to an NFL press release, all 32 NFL teams’ schedules will be revealed on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+ tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT. NFL Network’s Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe will host the three-hour show, which will be joined by Maurice Jones-Drew, Michael Robinson, and Cynthia Frelund.

Ahead of the release of the full schedule reveal, two Chiefs games were officially announced earlier in the week. The first two games of the year, both at Arrowhead Stadium, are official, while a rumored Week 7 Super Bowl LVIII rematch with the San Francisco 49ers is expected to be in October. Check it out:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Week 1 on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:20 p.m. CT, on NBC and Peacock, and available on mobile devices with NFL+

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Week 2 on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3:25 p.m. CT, on CBS and Paramount+

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Franciso 49ers – (Rumored) Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3:25 p.m. CT, on FOX

A special two-hour Schedule Release edition of “Good Morning Football” beginning at 6:00 a.m. CT on NFL Network, with hosts Jason McCourty, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Sherree Burruss. The 2024 International Games will be revealed during the show ahead of the full schedule announcement later in the evening.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire