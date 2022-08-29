Chiefs offensive linemen snubbed from NFL Top 100 Players list of 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs only had three players voted into the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for the 2022 season.

Peers voted Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes among the Top 100 players in the NFL, but that’s it for 2022. Despite rebuilding their offensive line to great success, none of the Chiefs’ new offensive linemen made the Top 100 this year.

The most notable absence is C Creed Humphrey, who had an argument to be considered the NFL’s best center as a rookie in 2021. He certainly graded out that way with only 10 pressures allowed on the year in 805 pass-blocking snaps. Chargers’ Corey Linsley (60) and Eagles Jason Kelce (71) were the only centers to make the NFL Top 100 list this year.

Then there are Chiefs’ LG Joe Thuney and RG Trey Smith, who also both have arguments to be considered among the best in the NFL at their positions. Thuney in particular has been overlooked by the NFL Top 100 (and for most other accolades) for several years now, despite being one of the best at his position. A total of four guards made it on the NFL Top 100 list this year with Browns’ Wyatt Teller (83), Cowboys’ Zack Martin (68), Browns’ Joel Bitonio (55), and Colts’ Quentin Nelson (28).

Generally speaking, these NFL Top 100 lists haven’t been great at giving credit to players in the offensive trenches. It’s one of the most thankless jobs in the NFL, yet also the most indispensable. This year the list certainly did a disservice to the big men in the trenches for Kansas City.

