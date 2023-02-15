Chiefs offensive line wearing ‘zero sacks’ shirts at Super Bowl LVII parade

One of the biggest reasons that the Kansas City Chiefs emerged as champions in Super Bowl LVII was the offensive line holding a vaunted Philadelphia Eagles pass rush without a sack on QB Patrick Mahomes. Philadelphia set a franchise record with 70 regular season sacks and added another eight in the playoffs, but none came in the game that mattered the most.

The Chiefs’ offensive line seemed to have a big chip on their shoulders heading into the game, hearing about the matchup with the Eagles’ defensive line. They were basically given no chance to slow them down at all and it was viewed as the biggest mismatch heading into the game. After the victory, Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. told reporters and also tweeted the following:

“0 sacks, put it on a *expletive* T-Shirt!!!!”

Well, they did just that. The Chiefs’ equipment team created a few different custom designs of “0 Sacks” shirts for the entire offensive line. Creed Humphrey tweeted one of the shirts out ahead of the parade.

Put it on a t shirt baby!!!! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Hg9a7p0XQA — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) February 15, 2023

Orlando Brown Jr. was spotted wearing another version during the parade:

Orlando Brown has a shirt that says “0 sacks put it on a f***ing T Shirt!!!!” 📸: KSHB pic.twitter.com/qXB3b4bEi7 — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) February 15, 2023

This is a proud group and they’re certainly braggadocious about the performance they had in Super Bowl LVII. There’s no better time to celebrate it that the parade.

More News!

Chad Henne says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has worn same pair of underwear for every NFL game Commanders to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on Thursday Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reveals Pokemon-inspired play from Super Bowl LVII

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire