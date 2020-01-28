Chiefs offensive line coach ready to face a familiar face in Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI - The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line will face a familiar face on Sunday when they line up facing 49ers Dee Ford.

Ford played his first five seasons with the Chiefs before he was traded to the 49ers during the offseason. Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck knows he has a huge challenge ahead facing Ford and the rest of the Niners defensive line.

"They are a huge challenge," Heck said. "Number one these guys are enormous, super talented, fast. It's as great a challenge as our guys have ever faced. We got to play some of these guys last year so we have an idea about a few guys."

Being familiar with what Ford can do on the field doesn't make it much easier for the Chiefs offensive line strategically. He poses a huge threat on the edge with his speed.

"We know Dee well," Heck said. "I've got a lot of respect for him as a pass rusher as a football player. He's a guy who has improved his game over the years. He's developed into a very dangerous player and a difficult guy to handle. He will also pose a great challenge for us.

"Now they've added the young fellow in there, Nick Bosa. They are playing very well. I'm looking forward to seeing this match up. It will be a great test for our guys."

Heck believes what Bosa has been able to achieve as a rookie has been unusual. He added that the rookie can not be categorized as a particular type of pass rusher, but that the Ohio State produce can do it all.

"It's special," Heck said. "He plays with great effort and you combine that with strength, speed and talent, but the thing that jumps out at me is his effort. He's complete player. They got a good one there and he will be a good one for a long time to come.

Ford has been practicing in a limited fashion dealing with a hamstring and quadricep injury. Heck still hasn't noticed a drop off in his ability to get to the quarterback

"I'm not very sure about where he's at, he looks pretty darn good to me."





