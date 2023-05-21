Chiefs’ offensive depth chart projections before OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their organized team activities on Monday, May 22.

This is the first opportunity for both rookies and veterans alike to get some on-field work together. However, this portion of the offseason workout program is strictly voluntary, so not everyone will be around.

These are what Andy Reid considers “passing camps.” That means the offense is going to get a lot of work, particularly when it comes to throwing the football. Receivers, tight ends and running backs will be getting plenty of valuable work.

With team drills being allowed during OTAs, we’re taking a crack at projecting the offensive depth chart for the 90-man roster down below:

Quarterback

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing too surprising here. I think Blaine Gabbert will get some opportunities early on as the No. 2 just to get his feet wet in Andy Reid’s offense. I won’t be surprised if Buechele and Oladakun are given some opportunities to run the No. 2 unit as the offseason progresses.

Running back

Joe Rondone/The Republic

Don’t expect Pacheco to be doing much work at OTAs or at all this offseason given his recovery from multiple surgeries. McKinnon also could be kept on ice given his injury history. I’d expect players like Edwards-Helaire, Ealy and Prince to get a ton of work over the next four weeks.

Tight end

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This is pretty self-explanatory, given that this group is remarkably similar to the group the team had on the 53-man roster last year. I’m giving Fortson a slight edge over Bell given that was the case during Super Bowl LVII. I expect that without a true fullback, Gray and Bell will likely be getting some snaps in an H-Back type of role for Kansas City.

Wide receiver

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

I suspect that the veterans, draft picks and free-agent signings will round out the first two teams at the receiver position. Justyn Ross fans will be mad, but he’s almost certainly going to start out lower on the depth chart. He’ll have an opportunity to work his way up, but for now, he’ll slot in with the third team.

Offensive line

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid has basically told us what the starting offensive line will be, at least at the start of OTAs. From there on out, it’s really just about how the depth plays out. The biggest roster battle will almost certainly be between Wanya Morris and Lucas Niang for that swing tackle spot.

