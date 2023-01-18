What Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said about his latest job interview

The NFL postseason typically coincides with coaching interviews, and over the past few seasons that has made Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy a busy man.

While helping prepare the Chiefs for their eighth straight playoff appearance, Bieniemy interviewed last week for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.

“It’s always good to be recognized and always great to have that opportunity,” Bienimy said Wednesday. “Now, it’s game time.”

The Chiefs play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the AFC Divisional Round.

According to a USA Today report, no candidate has been interviewed more times without getting a head coaching job than Bieniemy. Through four previous league hiring cycles, Bieniemy has been interviewed 15 times by 14 teams — twice by the Jets — without success.

Bieniemy is in his fifth year as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. He spent his first five years on the Chiefs’ staff as a running backs coach. Chris Ballard, now the Colts’ general manager, worked in the Chiefs’ front office during Bieniemy’s first four years in Kansas City.

Becoming an NFL head coach remains an objective for Bieniemy.

“Do I believe I’m qualified? Yes, I do,” Bieniemy said. “But that’s not the issue right now. The issue is making sure we’re taking care of business, and I’m doing my part in being accountable to those guys who are counting on me to be available, to be at my best when my best is needed.”