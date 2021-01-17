If the first drive is any indication, the Browns’ defense is in for a long day.

The Chiefs’ offense made it look easy on the first possession of the game, marching down the field without much resistance and closing with a one-yard Patrick Mahomes touchdown run.

Mahomes was 4-for-4 for 41 yards passing, Darrel Williams picked up 20 yards rushing, and the Chiefs had no trouble at all.

All that went wrong for the Chiefs was missing the extra point, so Kansas City has a 6-0 lead.

There’s still plenty of time for Baker Mayfield & Co. to put on their own impressive touchdown drives, but by the looks of things, the Browns’ only hope may be a shootout reminiscent of the famous battle between Mayfield and Mahomes when they were in college. This Chiefs Offense will be tough to stop.

Chiefs’ offense makes it look easy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk