Chiefs offense impresses in Touchdown Wire’s latest power rankings

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are No. 2 in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings for the sixth consecutive week. They just so happen to be on a six-game winning streak too.

Yes, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to play their constantly rescheduled game. The folks at Touchdown Wire plan to release a second version after that game is played or should I say if the game is actually played.

Back to Kansas City, though.

Most recently, the Chiefs notched a 27-24 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. It was a non-conference game, but this team always puts its best foot forward against their competition no matter the opponent.

This was an explosive game offensively for K.C. but the defense also showed some signs of improvement after being a large area of concern in Week 11. Still, it was the performance from Patrick Mahomes and the offense that left Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield in awe.

Here is a preview of what Schofield wrote about the team this week:

“The quarterback again showed his mastery of the position on Sunday, completing 37 of 49 passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns. What stood out watching and re-watching that game was how difficult it remains to defend both Mahomes and the entire Kansas City offense. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried everything: Man coverage, zone coverage, blitzing, dropping eight, sub packages, base packages, and nothing worked. Mahomes always found the open man in the concept and if one was not open, he made one come open, either with his eyes or with a throw.”

Mahomes is in the midst of another MVP season. In his last four games, he’s thrown for 1,598 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception. His weapons, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are unguardable. Up until DK Metcalf’s monster performance on “Monday Night Football” they were No. 1 and No. 2 in the NFL in receiving yards, respectively.

The defense concerned Schofield a bit for surrendering 17 points in the second half, but I think they should be commended for holding Tom Brady to just a touchdown through three quarters of play. The secondary, in particular, had a bounceback performance after getting embarrassed by the Raiders in Week 11.

It feels like it’s only a matter of time before the Chiefs have the type of performance that gives them the boost they need to ascend past the Steelers in these weekly rankings regardless of overall record. Perhaps it’ll come in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints?

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title?  Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well. 