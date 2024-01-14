Advertisement

Chiefs off to hot start at frozen Arrowhead

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The conditions didn’t seem to bother the Kansas City Chiefs on their opening drive in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card  Game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Fish decided to defer after winning the coin toss. For starters, it was a mistake.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense went 69 yards in nine plays to score the first touchdown of the game.

Mahomes found Rashee Rice with an 11-yard pass for the six points.

Harrison Butker kicked the PAT and KC was up at Arrowhead, 7-0.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire