Chiefs off to hot start at frozen Arrowhead

The conditions didn’t seem to bother the Kansas City Chiefs on their opening drive in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Fish decided to defer after winning the coin toss. For starters, it was a mistake.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense went 69 yards in nine plays to score the first touchdown of the game.

Mahomes found Rashee Rice with an 11-yard pass for the six points.

Opening drive touchdown for Rashee Rice and the Chiefs!#MIAvsKC on Peacock

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/bTakd7vjlv pic.twitter.com/VwS7YRk2Yg — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

Harrison Butker kicked the PAT and KC was up at Arrowhead, 7-0.

