Chiefs OC Matt Nagy explains Patrick Mahomes’ mindset following tough losses

The Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos left a sour taste in the first half of the season for the Kansas City Chiefs. The snapping of the winning streak over the Broncos and the current season mark raised questions about the offense’s effectiveness.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has worked with Patrick Mahomes since his rookie season. He’s understood his reactions to losses and his ability to uplift his teammates to prepare for the next game. Nagy explained the resilient mindset of Mahomes during his press conference on Thursday before boarding the team flight to Frankfurt, Germany.

“I see somebody that loves to win and hates to lose,” Nagy said. “When that happens, and you lose, the first thing he does is he starts with himself. And his teammates see that his coaches see it. It’s infectious that there’s no pointing fingers. It’s that we all need to coach better and play better. And if we do that, we have a pretty good chance of winning.”

Mahomes was dealing with the flu and struggled in the Week 8 loss, finishing the game with two interceptions and a lost fumble.

“So I think there’s more that it’s an ability for him to say, hey, you know what, I get another chance,” Nagy explained. “I think when we lost on Sunday, Monday morning, couldn’t get here soon enough because he was ready to go, and you have to accept what happened. And that’s real. And you give credit because Denver played a great game. And they they made that happen to us. So respect there, But now, what do we do moving forward.”

Mahomes has consistently found ways to take his game to another level whenever criticized. The unique opportunity to right those wrongs in Germany with everyone watching nationally seems like the perfect platform.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire