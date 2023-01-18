Here’s what Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said about his recent interview with Colts

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy addressed media members for the first time since his head coaching interview with the Indianapolis Colts.

Bieniemy is no stranger to being asked about his past head coaching interviews. Often time he’s quick to say that his focus lies in the task at hand — which in every case has been an upcoming playoff game.

Asked about his interview with the Colts and whether it felt any different this time around, Bieniemy confirmed his focus is on the AFC divisional round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also was forthcoming about his thoughts on having another opportunity as a head-coaching candidate.

“It’s always good to be recognized and great to have that opportunity, but right now it’s game time,” Bieniemy said. “So, we’ll worry about that when it’s time to take care of that. But yes, it’s always good to be recognized for that. Do I believe that I’m qualified? Yes, I do. But that’s not the issue right now. The issue is making sure that we’re taking care of business and making sure that I’m doing my part and being accountable to those guys who are counting on me to be available and give my best when my best is needed.”

It’s all about the Chiefs and Jaguars for Bieniemy right now as they get prepared for Saturday’s game. That case remains the same for the rest of Andy Reid’s coaching staff. He confirmed on Tuesday that he hadn’t heard of any other assistants taking interviews elsewhere — including Matt Nagy — who received a request from the Tennessee Titans regarding their offensive coordinator position.

What comes of Bieniemy’s latest interview with Indy remains to be seen, but beating the Colts’ AFC South rival in the divisional round certainly won’t hurt his chances. In fact, it might be the best thing he can do to ensure he gets to the next round of interviews.

