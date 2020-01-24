Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy identifies 'the heart and soul' of 49ers defense

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is stacked. They have an elite quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and a track team of receivers in Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce, the best tight end east of George Kittle.

They shouldn't fear anybody. Not with that lineup. They do have great respect for the 49ers defense, its ferocious front in particular.

That's an appropriate stance. The 49ers might have the NFL's best defensive line, featuring Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Dee Ford and Arik Armstead.

The 49ers have the league's best pass defense and ranked fifth with 48 sacks during the regular season. They have nine more this postseason, largely by taking opponents off schedule and setting up favorable pass-rush situations.

All that's why the Chiefs attack versus the 49ers defense is strength on strength. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy understands that and identifies what makes the 49ers go.

"They are fast, and they do a great job of rushing the passer," Bieniemy said in his Thursday press conference. "They have some big boys up front. That's the heart and soul of who they are. I'm not knocking anybody on that defense because everything starts up front. It's just like on offense. We want our guys to be the heart and soul of who we are. Well, the heart and soul of that defense lies up front. Those guys do a great job of getting off the ball. On top of that, they have a couple of backers who just fly around. On the back end, those guys are playing very, very sound, with one hell of a leader in Richard Sherman."

The 49ers have linebacker depth and legit players in a secondary that plays its coverages well. It's a complete unit that has earned Kanas City's respect.

"Obviously they have a ton of playmakers on the defense with the defensive line, linebackers and in the secondary," Mahomes said. "They have guys that have experience and they have young guys that are super talented and so you can see that the young guys have really grown as the season has gone on and they have learned from other guys around. They're very sound in what they do and in the coverages that they play. For us, it's about executing at a high level and knowing it's going to be a challenge every single play."

