Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy discusses RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s strong start

The start of the new season has already seen the resurgence of Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The former LSU standout has reminded the league that he is a dual threat out of the backfield and a vital component of the Chiefs’ offense. Injuries hindered last season for Edwards-Helaire as his performance suffered with infrequent time on the field. He has started this year with effective play and multiple trips to the end zone, keeping a nice balance for the Chiefs’ offense between run and pass.

Edwards-Helaire’s fast start was praised after Thursday’s practice by offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy focusing on his improved attention to detail.

“You know what, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) has done a heck of a job,” said Bieniemy. “Knock on wood. He’s continuing (to do a heck of job). The thing that I love, what he’s bringing to the table, is that his practice habits are basically transforming onto the game field, and he’s doing a hell of a job of continuing to work hard and to strain to finish.”

Edwards-Helaire is averaging 7.7 yards per carry after two games for a total of 116 yards on the ground. He’s already set a career-long with a 52-yard carry in Week 2. He also caught two touchdown passes in Week 1 at Arizona, showing that he can play a versatile role within Bieniemy’s system.

“Probably the first time in a while where (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) had an offseason where he can train the entire offseason,” said Bieniemy. “But on top of that, he’s just been healthy, and so it’s been great seeing him perform and practice. And those practice habits are transferring over to the field, so we’re just excited for him, but on top of that, it’s only Week 2. We’ve still got a lot of football and a lot of games ahead of us.”

The Chiefs added rookie running back Isiah Pacheco and veteran Ronald Jones during the offseason and still have Jerick McKinnon on the roster. Despite the crowded backfield, Edwards-Helaire hasn’t faltered. He seems to be making the most of his opportunities to start the season. He will be relied upon again this Sunday, going against a rushing defense that has been one of the NFL’s worst through two games.

